Spirit's Ethan Hay Suspended for Five Games

November 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Saginaw Spirit forward Ethan Hay has been suspended for a total of five games for the use of language contravening the OHL Code of Conduct. Hay was assessed a Game Misconduct with 5:33 remaining in the third period of the regular season game of Sunday, October 27 against the Owen Sound Attack.

Following a thorough investigation, the league has determined that Hay violated the OHL Code of Conduct as a result of a remark made in reference to an opposing player. It is the position of the League that, though there are reasonable grounds to suggest that Hay's remark was not uttered with malicious intent, it was delivered in a context that demonstrated a lack of awareness.

Rico Phillips, the OHL's Director of Culture and Community, has followed-up with the players involved in the incident, one that has provided an opportunity for education and greater understanding.

This violation of the League's Code of Conduct carries with it an automatic five-game suspension. Hay will be eligible to return to the Spirit lineup on Wednesday, November 13 when they visit the Flint Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.