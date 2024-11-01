Game Day: Game 13, Firebirds vs Spitfires, 7 p.m.

November 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 13 - Firebirds vs Spitfires

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds hung three goals in the first period and never looked back as they blanked the Owen Sound Attack, 3-0, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nathan Day made 37 saves on 37 shots in the Firebirds net en route to his first OHL shutout as Flint extended its point streak to three games in the win.

THE NET WAS CLOSED: Nathan Day made 37 saves on 37 shots on Saturday night and in doing so recorded his first career OHL shutout. Day achieved that milestone in his 105th career OHL game. He lowered his GAA to 2.26 and raised his save percentage to .918 on Saturday, which ranks him tied for third and eighth in the OHL respectively. Day has started 11 of Flint's 12 games this season and is second in the OHL in minutes played with 664.

A TOUGH TEST: Windsor enters Friday's game leading the West Division and in second place in the Western Conference with 21 points. The Spitfires had a five-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday when they fell to the Soo Greyhounds, 3-1. Windsor is averaging 4.92 goals per game, the most in the OHL, and allows only 2.77 goals against per game, the third-fewest in the OHL.

LEAGUE HONORS: The Firebirds took home a pair of league honors on Monday as Cole Zurawski was named Rookie of the Week and Nathan Day was named Goaltender of the Week. Zurawski had two goals, two assists and was +5 in three games while Day started all three games and went 2-0-0-1 with a 0.97 GAA a .969 save percentage and a shutout.

ROSTER MOVES: Flint announced the acquisition of goaltender Noah Bender from the Oshawa Generals on Wednesday. Bender played 12 games for Oshawa in 2023-24 and went 5-3-0-1 with a 3.26 GAA and a .894 save percentage.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds are without rookie winger Cole Zurawski, who is playing for Canada White at the U17 World Challenge in Sarnia...Flint announced the signing of defenseman James Paul on Wednesday. Paul is playing for the Oakville Blades of the OJHL...Spitfires forward Liam Greentree leads the league with 27 points and also tops the OHL with 20 assists.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will stay at home and take on the Soo Greyhounds on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

