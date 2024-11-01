November 1/24 at Niagara: Highlights & Recap

November 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The IceDogs and Colts entered tonight at the top of the central division to open the month of November.

Oilers prospect Beau Akey set the tone early by jumping up in the rush and deked out the Niagara goaltender to get his third goal of the season, Carter Lowe & Zach Wigle picking up the helpers. Kashawn Aitcheson continued his physical play and set the tempo when he stepped up on a Niagara player. The Colts would play nearly a perfect period, but the IceDogs would solve Sam Hillebrandt on a scramble at the net to tie the game at one.

The second period would go on to kickstart Beau-vember with Captain Beau Jelsma netting his first of two on the night on a pretty passing play on the power play. Bode Stewart continued to find his teammates with a spin pass at the net to spot an open Jelmsa, Zach Wigle grabbing the other assist. Cole Beaudoin made his impact in the lineup after missing two games last weekend with an illness by cleaning up a rebound for his third of the year, with Kashawn Aitcheson and Beau Akey registering the assists. Niagara would claw back into the game with two goals to once again send into intermission a tie game.

Beaudoin came out of the intermission ready by deflecting home a point shot by Beau Akey 1:00 into the third, Michael Derbidge grabbed the secondary assist. Beaudoin's goal would spark the Colts' offence, starting with Carter Lowe being left alone for a quick strike from Zach Wigle and Riley Patterson. Lowe and Patterson would team up once again, this time Riley Patterson getting the puck up quickly by the goalie for his fourth. Continuing the trend of Beau's, Beau Jelsma continued to play his style of always being the hardest worker and grabbed a loose puck to bang home his second goal of the net, Beau Akey and Emil Hemming earned the assists.

Sam Hillebrandt picked up his fifth win of the season, stopping 25/28 shots he faced. With a career-high four points (1 goal, three assists), Beau Akey would be named the game's first star, Beau Jelsma and Carter Lowe earning second and third star respectfully. The win in Niagara would be the Colts' third straight.

