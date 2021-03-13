McIlmurray Scores in 4-1 Loss to Tulsa

March 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder vs. the Tulsa Oilers

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder vs. the Tulsa Oilers(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a 10-game homestand on Saturday night, losing to Tulsa by the final of 4-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Austin McIlmurray recorded a power play goal. Patrik Parkkonen and Anthony Beauregard added helpers.

Tulsa got on the board first for the third game in a row. Danny Moynihan took a pass from Charlie Sampair along the left boards and beat Alex Sakellaropoulos from a sharp angle to make it 1-0. Tulsa made it 2-0 at 8:49. Matt Lane won a face-off and then tipped a shot from Ian McNulty past Sakellaropoulos for his fifth of the year.

In the second, Justin Taylor added to the lead with a power play goal at 13:35. He found a rebound and put it past Sakellaropoulos for his fourth of the season. At 19:13, Greg Burmaster pounced on a loose puck after his initial shot was stopped and scored to make it 4-0.

Austin McIlmurray broke the shutout bid for Devin Williams with a power play goal at 13:54 of the third. He hammered a one-timer just inside the right post to cut the lead to 4-1. That would be the only blemish for the Oilers netminder as Tulsa skated away with the win.

Wichita has power play goals in back-to-back games. McIlmurray netted his fourth of the season. Parkkonen and Beauregard have assists in back-to-back contests.

The Thunder heads on the road to close a four-game set against Tulsa tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.