McIlmurray Scores in 4-1 Loss to Tulsa
March 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a 10-game homestand on Saturday night, losing to Tulsa by the final of 4-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Austin McIlmurray recorded a power play goal. Patrik Parkkonen and Anthony Beauregard added helpers.
Tulsa got on the board first for the third game in a row. Danny Moynihan took a pass from Charlie Sampair along the left boards and beat Alex Sakellaropoulos from a sharp angle to make it 1-0. Tulsa made it 2-0 at 8:49. Matt Lane won a face-off and then tipped a shot from Ian McNulty past Sakellaropoulos for his fifth of the year.
In the second, Justin Taylor added to the lead with a power play goal at 13:35. He found a rebound and put it past Sakellaropoulos for his fourth of the season. At 19:13, Greg Burmaster pounced on a loose puck after his initial shot was stopped and scored to make it 4-0.
Austin McIlmurray broke the shutout bid for Devin Williams with a power play goal at 13:54 of the third. He hammered a one-timer just inside the right post to cut the lead to 4-1. That would be the only blemish for the Oilers netminder as Tulsa skated away with the win.
Wichita has power play goals in back-to-back games. McIlmurray netted his fourth of the season. Parkkonen and Beauregard have assists in back-to-back contests.
The Thunder heads on the road to close a four-game set against Tulsa tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder vs. the Tulsa Oilers
