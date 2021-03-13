Icemen Add Rugged Forward Travis Howe

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Saturday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Travis Howe.

Howe, 27, joins the Icemen after making two appearances with the Fort Wayne Komets this season. The 6-4, 235-pound winger has accrued 27 points (11g, 16a) with 676 penalty minutes in 153 ECHL contests split between Fort Wayne, the Utah Grizzlies and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Howe made one appearance with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners during the 2018-19 season. During the 2015-16 season, Howe totaled six points (2g, 4a) with 199 penalty minutes in 41 games with the South Professional Hockey League's Macon Mayhem and Mississippi RiverKings. During his final year of juniors, the Hull, Massachusetts resident recorded ten points with 246 penalty minutes in 50 games played with the Corpus Christi IceRays (NAHL).

The Icemen are on the road this evening as they battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m. The Icemen are back at home next week. The following is a listing of the upcoming home games and promotions:

Wednesday, March 17, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. St. Patrick's Day Celebration!

Friday, March 19, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. Lizard Kings Night! For one night only, the Jacksonville Lizard Kings return!

Sunday, March 21, vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m. Publix Family Fun Day & Jewish Heritage Day!

Friday, March 26, vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m. Thanos Night! MCU Fans, come out and check out the Icemen as they wear special Thanos themed uniforms!

