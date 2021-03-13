Americans Beat Utah 6-2

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard) Allen Americans exchange congratulations after a Jesse Mychan goal(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), defeated the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night by a score of 6-2 at the Maverik Center in front of an announced crowd of 1,916.

Jesse Mychan led the way for the Americans with a hat trick, his 13th, 14th and 15th of the season. His 13th coming on the power play, with number 15 coming via the empty net.

"We started slow but finished strong," said forward Jesse Mychan. "We took two of three against them last time we were here, and we're off to a good start in this series."

Kyle Topping (1) and Dyson Stevenson (2) provided the other two goals for Allen. After giving up two in the first period, the Americans went on to score six in a row, two in each period.

The Americans scored twice on the power play going 2 for 5 with the man advantage, while shutting down Utah, who went 0 for 5.

Jake Paterson was spectacular in his return stopping 31 straight shots to earn the win. Kevin Carr suffered the loss for Utah, stopping 13 of 17 shots before getting pulled. Brad Barone stopped three of four shots in relief in twenty minutes of play.

Game two of the three game series is Saturday night at 8:10 pm CST from the Maverik Center. Allen returns home next Wednesday night, March 17th for a St Patrick's Night game against the Tulsa Oilers.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - J. Mychan

2. ALN - J. Paterson

3. ALN - J. Garreffa

