Oilers Win Third-Straight over Thunder

WICHITA, KS - The Oilers bested Wichita for the third time this week, winning 4-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday night.

Tulsa found the back of the net in the opening five minutes for the second time this week when Danny Moynihan ripped a sharp-angle shot from the left wing, beating Alex Sakellaropoulos high on the glove side 4:09 into the contest. Matt Lane extended the Oilers' lead to 2-0, tipping a shot from Ian McNulty past Sakellaropoulos for his fourth goal of the week.

Justin Taylor tallied the Oilers' second power-play goal of the week 13:35 into the second period, ripping the puck from beneath the left circle and into the back of the net. Gregg Burmaster gave the Oilers a four-goal lead, depositing the puck inside the right post with 47 seconds left in the second period.

Austin McIlmurray finalized the score line at 4-1, ripping a power-play blast past Devin Williams with 6:06 remaining in the game.

The Oilers return to the BOK Center tomorrow for a 4:05 p.m. tilt against Wichita, closing out a four-game week between the two teams.

