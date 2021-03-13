Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Icemen, 7:05 PM

March 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Jacksonville Icemen go head-to-head for the final time this weekend at 7:05 p.m. Greenville earned a 1-0 shootout victory in the series opener on Friday, followed by a 2-1 overtime loss last night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (14-10-7-2) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (12-12-1-3)

March 13, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #34 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Ben Shiley (92), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

Similar to Friday night, Greenville and Jacksonville were both held off the scoreboard through 40 minutes. In the third period, both teams managed to strike twine courtesy of Jacksonville's Kevin McKernan and Greenville's Joey Haddad. McKernan opened the scoring with his first goal of the campaign at 3:28 of the third, and Haddad fired home the equalizer at 13:53. Tied at 1-1 into the sudden-death overtime period, Ara Nazarian scored upon video review at 4:50 to hand Jacksonville a 2-1 victory.

AN INCREDIBLE RUN:

Entering last night's game, Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard had shutout the Icemen in three consecutive head-to-head meetings. After finally allowing a Kevin McKernan goal early in the third period, Bednard's shutout streak versus Jacksonville ended at an incredible 232:05 consecutive minutes. In five games backstopping the Rabbits against the Icemen, Bednard holds a 4-0-1 record and an astonishing .58 goals-against average and .979 save-percentage.

INTRODUCING BROLL:

Later this week, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits have acquired veteran forward David Broll and future considerations from the Indy Fuel in exchange of defensemen Tim Davison and Ryan Zuhlsdorf. Broll, 28, joins the Upstate with 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 28 games this season with the Indy Fuel. The eighth-year professional had made ECHL stops in Jacksonville and Orlando in addition to 274 American Hockey League games. The 2011 6th Round selection by the Toronto Maple Leafs totaled 94 games with the Toronto Marlies before eventual AHL stops in Syracuse, St. John's and Laval. Broll made his National Hockey League debut and dressed in five games with the Maple Leafs during the 2013-14 campaign and tallied one assist.

WELCOME BACK KUPSKY:

Prior to Fridays's tilt, the Swamp Rabbits signed goaltender Jake Kupsky to a Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season. Kupsky returns to the Upstate after posting a 3-1-1 record across six appearances with the Swamp Rabbits last season. Kupsky, 25, previously split time with the South Carolina Stingrays and the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers in 2020-21. With the Stingrays, Kupsky sported a 2-5-2 record with a 3.18 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. In Pensacola, the Waukesha, Wisconsin native displayed a sparkling 5-1-0 record accompanied by a 2.23 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.