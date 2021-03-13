Mavericks Defeated by Rapid City 3-1 Friday Night

Rapid City, S.D. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Rapid City Rush 3-1 Friday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Zach Osburn netted a goal for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 8:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

First Period

Rapid City goal: Andrew Sturtz (6) at 9:44. Assisted by Kevin Spinozzi and Stephen Baylis.

Kansas City goal: Zach Osburn (4) at 18:52. Assisted by Tommy Muck and Darik Angeli.

Shots: KC 12, RC 8

Second Period

Rapid City goal: Hunter Garlent (8) at 1:17. Assisted by Andrew Sturtz and Stephen Baylis.

Shots: KC 12, RC 15

Third Period

Rapid City goal: Gabriel Chabot (4) at 19:00.

Shots: KC 14, RC 13

Notes and Streaks

The Mavericks went zero-for-four on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.

