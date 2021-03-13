Game Day Preview: Allen at Utah

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), look to make it two straight against the Utah Grizzlies, as they face off at 8:10 PM CST from the Maverik Center in West Valley City. Allen is 5-1-0 against Utah this season.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT:

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans scored six unanswered goals on Friday night, led by Jesse Mychan's hat trick, the first by an Americans player this season as the Americans defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-2. Jake Paterson made the start for Allen stopping 31 of 33 shots including 31 straight to get the win.

RED HOT:

Jesse Mychan continues his hot streak with five goals in his last two games. In six games against the Utah Grizzlies this season, Jesse Mychan has six goals and four assists for 10 points to lead the way for Allen.

TOP THAT:

Kyle Topping scored his first goal of the season with Allen on Friday night in the Americans 6-2 win. He has points in back-to-back games with a goal and an assist. Topping, who was assigned to Allen by the San Jose Barracuda at the end of February, has played in four games for Allen and has two points.

COMPARING ALLEN AND UTAH:

ALLEN:

HOME: 6-1-1-0

AWAY: 11-8-0-0

OVERALL: 18-9-1-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Jesse Mychan, 15

Assists: Matt Register 18

Points: Corey Mackin, 27

+/-: Conner Bleackley, +12

PIM: Zane Franklin, 55

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 8-4-1-3

AWAY: 5-7-2-2

OVERALL: 13-11-3-5

Last 10: 3-6-0-1

UTAH TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Matt Boucher, 10

Assists: Trey Bradley, 13

Points: Matthew Boucher, 22

+/-: Max Abt +8

PIM: Teigan Zahn, 48

