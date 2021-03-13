Americans Partner with City of Allen Police & Fire for 11th Annual Hockey Game on Saturday, April 3

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), are excited to share that the 11th Police/Fire Hockey Game will return to Allen Event Center on Saturday, April 3, immediately prior to the Red's home battle with Utah at 7:05 pm.

Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster or by calling the Allen Americans Ticket Team at 972-912-1024.

Doors to Allen Event Center will open at 4:30 pm leading into the 5 pm puck drop for the Police/Fire Game.

"We are excited to work with the City of Allen, our world class Fire & Police professionals, and the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund to bring back this fan favorite event" shares AMERICANS Team President | Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "This is one of our premier promotions and we are able to showcase these incredible people who serve our community daily, and raise money for our primary partner for the 2020-21 season, the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund. We can't wait to see both games on April 3, as we are all winners with the City of Allen Police & Fire on the job, and now, on the ice!"

"The Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund is so excited to be joining up with the Allen Americans again this year for the annual Police vs Fire game on ice" says Shirley Mangrum, President of the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund. "If you have never been to one of their games, you should come on out and join in on the fun! You will be helping to support our very own Allen Police and Fire too!

"I am excited that the Allen Americans have chosen to support Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund" shares Jon Boyd, City of Allen Fire Chief. "The APSRF is a valuable resource for our firefighters if they become injured in the line of duty, and the American's support will help ensure we protect those who protect us. I am grateful for the American's continued investment in our community."

City of Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey adds that "We are excited to continue our long partnership with the Allen Americans, while continuing to support an important charity, and participating in friendly competition with our Public Safety family."

Come Early, Be Rowdy, Wear Red, and get in "GAME MODE" with the Americans as we are excited to introduce the COORS LIGHT BEER GARDEN, presented by BAR LOUIE will be cranked up at 4 pm - an hour earlier than normal, as we look to make this the most hyped up Police/Fire Game ever!

TWO ROWS GRILL of Allen will be on site with their "Honey Bacon Food Truck", offering the best party food in Texas just steps away from Allen Event Center.

This new pregame party zone will be located on the GRANDE COMMUNICATIONS PLAZA, adjacent to the AMERICANS Team Store and the Rotunda Entrance to Allen Event Center, will open at 5 pm and will be activated for a total of 23 home dates through the end of the regular season, which is slated for Saturday, June 5.

Entertainment and other fun activations will be game specific, so stay logged on to the Allen Americans Social Media Channels for the latest information.

