Utah Falls 6-2 to Allen

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got first period goals from Jared Pike and Matthew Boucher but 6 unanswered Allen Americans goals including a hat trick from Jesse Mychan leads to a 6-2 final score on Friday night at Maverik Center.

Pike gave Utah a lead 3:06 into the contest. Boucher made it 2-0 as he scored his team leading 10th of the season 9:11 in. Allen tied it up with goals from Krystof Hrabik and Kyle Topping. The game was tied after 20 minutes.

Mychan made it 3-2 as he scored 10:51 into the second. Dyson Stevenson scored with 2:22 left in the frame. Utah's Kevin Carr saved 13 of 17 and was replaced by Brad Barone, who saved 3 of 4.

Allen went 2 for 5 on the power play, while Utah went 0 for 5. Utah outshot Allen 33 to 22, including a 17 to 4 shot edge in the third period.

The middle game of the 3 game series is Saturday night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Jesse Mychan (Allen) - 3 goals.

2. Jake Paterson (Allen) - 31 for 33 saves.

3. Joseph Garreffa (Allen) - 2 assists.

