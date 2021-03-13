Utah Falls 6-2 to Allen
March 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got first period goals from Jared Pike and Matthew Boucher but 6 unanswered Allen Americans goals including a hat trick from Jesse Mychan leads to a 6-2 final score on Friday night at Maverik Center.
Pike gave Utah a lead 3:06 into the contest. Boucher made it 2-0 as he scored his team leading 10th of the season 9:11 in. Allen tied it up with goals from Krystof Hrabik and Kyle Topping. The game was tied after 20 minutes.
Mychan made it 3-2 as he scored 10:51 into the second. Dyson Stevenson scored with 2:22 left in the frame. Utah's Kevin Carr saved 13 of 17 and was replaced by Brad Barone, who saved 3 of 4.
Allen went 2 for 5 on the power play, while Utah went 0 for 5. Utah outshot Allen 33 to 22, including a 17 to 4 shot edge in the third period.
The middle game of the 3 game series is Saturday night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.
3 stars
1. Jesse Mychan (Allen) - 3 goals.
2. Jake Paterson (Allen) - 31 for 33 saves.
3. Joseph Garreffa (Allen) - 2 assists.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 13, 2021
- Utah Falls 6-2 to Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Earn Third Straight Win to Start Weekend against KC - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Defeated by Rapid City 3-1 Friday Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Beat Utah 6-2 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.