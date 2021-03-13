Revenge on the Menu vs Bears

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (23-8-0-2) meet the Orlando Solar Bears (17-10-3-0) for the 17th time this season tonight at Hertz Arena. Florida holds a 10-5-0-1 advantage in the season series. The Blades also command the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a .727 points percentage while Orlando maintains third place with a .617 mark.

Last Time Out: The Everblades held the South Carolina Stingrays (12-12-6-2) scoreless last night in a 4-0 shutout victory. Jake Hildebrand recorded his first shutout of the season by making 29 saves for Florida. Michael Huntebrinker (2g-1a), Colby Sissons (1g-2a), and Joe Pendenza (0g-2a) all finished the evening with multiple points.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Orlando enters Hertz Arena tonight having won their last four games, including three against the Blades. The Bears are led by their top line of Aaron Luchuk (8g-28a), Tristin Langan (9g-16a), Jake Coughler (14g-7a). Orlando is also getting solid goaltending from Clint Windsor. Windsor has won his last five starts and has not allowed more than two goals in a game during that stretch.

Power Play Comes to Life: Last night the Everblades scored a pair of power-play goals against the Stingrays. Florida's specialty unit was previously 0 for their last 13 until Colby Sissons broke through with a power-play tally in the second period against the Rays. Michael Huntebrinker also scored on the power play last night and now leads the ECHL with six power-play goals.

Huntebrinker Breaks Through: With two goals and an assist last night, Huntebrinker recorded his first points in the last six games. The forward had previously not gone more than a game this season without recording a goal or an assist. After last night's effort, Huntebrinker is tied for seventh in the league with 27 points (16g-11a).

Last Meeting with Orlando: The Solar Bears took a 5-2 victory when the two teams last met in Orlando on Mar. 7. The loss for the Everblades was part of a weekend sweep that Florida suffered at the hands of the hosts. The Blades will have revenge on their minds tonight after being outscored 13-4 through three games last weekend against the Bears.

