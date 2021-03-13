ECHL Transactions - March 13

March 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 13, 2021:

Allen:

Add Will Lochead, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List [3/12]

Delete Kayle Doetzel, D placed on reserve [3/12]

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)

Fort Wayne:

Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve [3/12]

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve [3/12]

Greenville:

Add Gordi Myer, D activated from reserve

Add David Broll, F activated from reserve

Delete Jesse Schultz, F placed on reserve

Delete Eric Williams, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Travis Howe, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Marquardt, F activated from reserve

Delete Wacey Rabbit, F placed on reserve

Delete Abbott Girduckis, F placed on reserve

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)

Rapid City:

Add Gordon Defiel, G activated from reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona

Wheeling:

Add Shane Starrett, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Derek Topatigh, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex D'Orio, G placed on reserve

Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)

ECHL Stories from March 13, 2021

