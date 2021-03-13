ECHL Transactions - March 13
March 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 13, 2021:
Allen:
Add Will Lochead, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List [3/12]
Delete Kayle Doetzel, D placed on reserve [3/12]
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Neville, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)
Fort Wayne:
Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve [3/12]
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve [3/12]
Greenville:
Add Gordi Myer, D activated from reserve
Add David Broll, F activated from reserve
Delete Jesse Schultz, F placed on reserve
Delete Eric Williams, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Travis Howe, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Marquardt, F activated from reserve
Delete Wacey Rabbit, F placed on reserve
Delete Abbott Girduckis, F placed on reserve
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)
Rapid City:
Add Gordon Defiel, G activated from reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona
Wheeling:
Add Shane Starrett, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Derek Topatigh, D activated from reserve
Delete Alex D'Orio, G placed on reserve
Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)
