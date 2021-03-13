ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

March 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Florida's Arvin Atwal has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #221, South Carolina at Florida, on March 12.

Atwal was assessed a game misconduct under Rule #75.5 at 13:42 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Atwal will miss Florida's game vs. Orlando tonight (March 13).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

