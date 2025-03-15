Mbuyi Sets New Franchise Record for Points by an UnderAged Player

March 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, Ont. - Rookie forward Pierce Mbuyi officially etched his name in the Owen Sound Attack record books on Friday night in the Bears 7-2 victory over the Storm in Guelph. His two goal performance propelled him past Attack legend Joey Hishon and former team captain Colby Barlow for Most Points by an Underage Player with 48 (28-20-48).

Mbuyi, from Mississauga, was selected by the Attack with the seventh pick of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Toronto Marlboros U16 program. His scoring prowess was evident at the U16 AAA level where he tied an OHL Cup record last spring, producing six points (4-2-6) in a game. Mbuyi was named the OHL Rookie of the Month for February with 17 points (9-8-17) over 13 games.

Hishon set the record during the 2007-08 season, registering 20 goals and 27 assists in 63 games, while Barlow tied Hishon's record during the 2022-23 season tallying 30 goals and 17 assists in 59 games.

Mbuyi's two goal performance also brought him within two goals of Barlow's 30 goal franchise record for Most Goals by an Underage player. With four games remaining in the 2024-25 campaign Mbuyi has a chance to break another franchise mark before the season is done.

Mbuyi and the Attack will continue their playoff push on Saturday night in front of a sold out Bayshore crowd when the Kitchener Rangers come to town. Standing room tickets are still available for the game and can be purchased through the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at tickets.attackhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.