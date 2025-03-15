Spitfires Lose to Saginaw in a Shootout 6-5

March 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Spitfires travelled to Saginaw for a matchup with the Spirit. This was the 8th and final matchup between the two clubs as the Spitfires lead the season series 4-2-1-0 against Saginaw. On Saturday, it was quite chippy out on the ice even though the result would not affect much of the standings. The Spirit were able to come out with the 6-5 win in a shootout.

In the first period, the Spirit would score on their first shot of the game exactly 1 minute in. just six minutes later, Protas would get a diving call as he was tripped up and the Spirit went to a questionable powerplay. Saginaw would score on the powerplay and make it 2-0. After that it would be a parade to the box on both sides but mostly to the Spitfires. At one point, we were 3 on 3 with minor penalties. As the last penalty was expiring to the Spirit, Abraham would go in on a solo rush and score on the powerplay cutting the Spirit lead to 2-1. The shots were 14-10 in favour of the Spitfires after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Spitfires would find their stride and get back into the game. Halfway through the period, a seeing-eye shot from the point would be double deflected into the goal by Ilya Protas to tie the game at 2. Just 2 and a half minutes later, Protas would score again off a turnover and put the Spits up 3-2. Late in the frame, Protas would complete the hat-trick with a powerplay goal and his 50th goal of the season! With 6 seconds left in the period, the Spirit would score and we headed to the intermission by a score of 4-3 Spitfires.

In the third period, the Spitfires would fight back after giving up a late goal. Just over 2 minutes in, Protas got the puck to Walton and his point-shot was stopped but Morneau picked up the rebound in the slot and backhanded it home for the 5-3 lead. Late in the game, the Spirit would pull their netminder and strike to make it a 5-4 game. With under 2 minutes to play, the Spirit would score again with the extra attacker and we were tied 5-5. 60 minutes solved nothing and we were off to OT.

In the overtime frame, both teams had their chances. Misa on a breakaway stopped by Froggett, and Greentree with a breakaway stopped by Papineau. The Spitfires would have a powerplay opportunity but could not convert. We were headed to a shootout.

In the shootout, the Spirit's Zhilkin and Misa would both score and Protas and Greentree could not and Saginaw took the win 6-5.

The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow when the London Knights come to town. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.