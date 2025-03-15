Game Day, Game 64, Firebirds vs Greyhounds - 7 p.m.

March 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 64 - Firebirds vs Greyhounds

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds fell in a 2-0 hole in the first period, struck for three goals in the second to take the lead but then surrendered four unanswered as they were beaten by the Owen Sound Attack, 6-3 on Wednesday night at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Flint got goals from Chris Thibodeau, Sam McCue and Jeremy Martin

A CLINCHING SCENARIO: Flint enters Saturday night's game sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference with five games remaining in the regular season. Flint's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is two. The Firebirds can clinch with a win, an overtime loss or a shootout loss against the Soo Greyhounds on Saturday. Flint can also clinch or if the Sarnia Sting lose to the Barrie Colts in regulation.

ON SPECIAL TEAMS: The Firebirds went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill on Wednesday night in Owen Sound and have now killed off 22 consecutive penalties. The Birds are 29-for-30 on the penalty kill in their last 11 games and have risen their season-long PK percentage from 75.3%, which was the 17th-best in the OHL, to 78%, which is the 13th-best.

THIBODEAU GOING FOR A STREAK: Chris Thibodeau scored on Wednesday night in Owen Sound and extended his point streak to five games in the process. Thibodeau also has goals in four consecutive games. He has five goals and three assists during his point streak, which is tied for his longest of the season.

THE SEASON SERIES: Flint and Soo have met five times this season and the Firebirds trail the season series, 1-4-0-0. The Birds are 0-2-0-0 on home ice against the Greyhounds. This is the Soo's first visit to Flint since November 9.

ODDS AND ENDS: Jeremy Martin's goal on Wednesday in Owen Sound was his seventh of the season and his first in 19 games...Sam McCue has four goals in his two games since returning from an eight-game absence due to injury...the Greyhounds beat the Sarnia Sting on Friday, 5-4.

UP NEXT: Flint will play four times during the final week of the OHL regular season. It begins on Tuesday as the Firebirds host the Guelph Storm in a game that was rescheduled from February 15. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

