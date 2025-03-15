Bowen Stops 39/41 in Overtime Loss to Wolves

March 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Saturday, March 15, the Peterborough petes hosted the Sudbury Wolves at the PMC in front of their 20th sell-out of the season for their St. Patrick's Day game presented by Gravity Group. The Wolves won the game in overtime by a score of 2-1.

Zach Bowen led the way for the Petes, stopping 39/41 in the loss. Francis Parish scored, while Gavin Bryant picked up an assist.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (1:19) - Francis Parish (7), Assist - Gavin Bryant (15)

Second Period:

Sudbury Goal (12:01) - Quentin Musty (30), Assist - Nathan Villeneuve (35)

Third Period:

No Score

Overtime Period:

Sudbury Goal (2:33) - Nathan Villeneuve (34), Assists - Henry Mews (67), Kieron Walton (53)

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, March 20, when they host the Kingston Frontenacs for their final home game of the season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

