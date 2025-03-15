Canadian Country Music Star Brett Kissel to Sing National Anthem for Fan Appreciation March 23rd

March 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. As part of Fan Appreciation Day when the Brantford Bulldogs host the Ottawa 67's on Saturday, March 23rd, the Madhouse on Market will play host to a special guest as Canadian country music star Brett Kissel will be on hand to start the afternoon singing the national anthem.

Said by the Toronto Star to be "one of the best entertainers in country music today" Brett Kissel is on the Eastern leg of his current tour following the release of his latest album "Let Your Horses Run", which has already seen his current single "Another One" rocket to #8 on the Canadian country music charts and climbing, and will be playing to a sold-out Sanderson Centre the night of the 23rd, following the Bulldogs game at the Civic Centre.

The owner of four number-one hits on the Canadian country music charts, Kissel is also a big hockey fan and the Bulldogs are excited to officially welcome him to the Madhouse for the Bulldogs last home game of the season when we celebrate the incredible fans of Brantford!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.