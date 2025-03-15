Alfano, Fimis, Misiak Extend Point Streaks in Home Loss to Niagara

March 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The third leg of a four-game week would also begin the home portion of the week for the Erie Otters, hosting the Niagara IceDogs for the final time this season. The Saturday night showdown would be part of the Otters' Golf Night (pres. by Five Iron Golf), with plenty of mini-golf style fun on the ice and around the concourse. With potential and opportunity to take the fourth-seed still in play for Erie, they'd look to continue the woes of a recently-fledgling Niagara team.

The Otters started the fifth to last game of the season with a violent flurry of three shots in the first two minutes of the game. The IceDogs had no answer for most of the first half of the period as the Otters racked up nine shots to Niagara's one. As the attack continued, the goalie for Niagara, Owen Flores, silenced the home crowd with a series of heroic saves to keep the score level. Players on both sides would exchange words, sending Alex Assadourian and Garrett Frazer to the box for two minutes each. Erie would continue their attack, with Charlie Burns doing his part in net for the Otters to keep the Dogs at bay, at the period would expire 0-0 with the Otters outshooting the IceDogs 13-9.

Each team, wanting for a goal, fired a couple quick shots, though none would connect. The Otters almost got the first goal of the game but a crazy save by Owen Flores would keep them from taking the lead. The IceDogs got a chance and took it with Kevin He (34) finding the back of the net. Niagara would extend their lead when Blake Arrowsmith (11) slipped the puck past Charlie Burns. Ryan Roobroeck (39) would strike at the 8:55 mark on a short handed opportunity, putting the IceDogs up 3-0.. The Otters' goalie Charlie Burns made an eye-catching save. Malcolm Spence would drop the gloves against Matthew Virgilio, and with the crowd back in the game, Callum Hughes (11) would strike, ending the period 3-1.

The third period would start with the Otters outshooting the IceDogs 29 to 20. The Otters stood ready waiting for their chance to strike. Both goalies kept a tight hold over their goals allowing little chance for a goal until the puck would go loose in front of Erie's goal. Sean Doherty (14) would take advantage of this and break through Charlie Burns's goal with a goal for the Icedogs. This would put Niagara in the lead with a score of 4-1. The Otters would go on a two minute penalty kill. The Icedogs would level the playing field after a minute and would play 4-on-4. After that minute was up, the Otters would have a one man advantage on a power play for the remaining time on Niagara's penalty. Both teams kept a tight hold throughout the penalties with a handful of saves by Erie's goalie Charlie Burns and Niagara's Owen Flores. The teams would pass the puck several times until Erie's Martin Misak (22) would have a shot open and score making it 4-2 with Niagara still in the lead but the Otters slowly but surely closing the gap. The Otters would pull their goalie in an attempt to gain a goal. The Otters would grab the puck and make quick work aiming for another goal though overall unsuccessful. The Icedogs would see their chance and Kevin He (35) would score. With only a minute remaining the Otters would go into a flurry, but would be overall unable to catch up with the IceDogs and would fall 5-2.

The Erie Otters close out their home schedule, and penultimate weekend, on Sunday, March 16 for St. Patrick's Day Game (pres. by Turn 2 Sports Cards & Collectibles). As part of the holiday's fun, the first 1000 fans in the building receiving a free 2024-25 Team Card Set, and a post-game autograph session will follow. The final week of the regular season will then begin, with Erie closing out the road portion of the schedule on Thursday night in Guelph, before returning home for Tiki Luau Night (pres. by Rebich Investments) on Saturday, March 22 against Ottawa, and Fan Appreciation Night (pres. by Plyler Entry Systems) on Sunday, March 23 against the rival London Knights.

