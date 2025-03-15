Misa Plays Hero in Shootout Win Over Spitfires

March 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit completed the comeback on Saturday, March 15th with 6-5 shootout victory over the Windsor Spitfires. Igor Chernyshov had a goal and three assists while Michael Misa scored the game tying-goal and game-winning goal in the shootout. Kaleb Papineau got the start in net for Saginaw stopping 39 of the 44 shots he faced along with going 2/2 in the shootout. Carter Froggett was the starting goaltender for Windsor, tallying 27 saves on 32 shots and going1/3 in the shootout.

Saginaw lit the lamp 1:00 into the game as Kristian Epperson fired a shot from the slot into the back of the Windsor net. Igor Chernyshov picked up the assist as the Spirit took an early 1-0 lead.

The Spirit took a 2-0 lead as Calem Mangone buried Igor Chernyshov's rebounded shot while on a man advantage. Chernyshov and Kristian Epperson got the assists 7:07 into the first period.

Windsor got on the board with 3:01 left in the first while on a powerplay as Ryan Abraham put his own rebound past Papineau. Carson Woodall and Carter Froggett tallied the assists making it a 2-1 game.

After 1: SAG 2 - 1 WSR (Total Shots: 10 - 14)

The Spitfires tied the game at 2-2 midway through the period as Ilya Protas deflected a shot into the back of the net. Shawn Costello and Josef Eichler recorded the assists.

Ilya Protas gave the Spitfires their first lead of the game as he lifted the puck over the shoulder of Papineau. Jack Nesbitt and Luke McNamara were credited with assists which gave Windsor a 3-2 lead.

With 1:49 left in the second period, Windsor extended their lead as Ilya Protas completed the hat-trick as he fired a shot off a defender and into the back of the net. Liam Greentree and Carson Woodall tallied the assists on Protas's second goal of the night.

The Spirit answered back as Calem Mangone found Nic Sima in front of the net and he tipped the puck past Froggett. Mangone and Michael Misa picked up the assists with 5.3 seconds left in the period.

After 2: SAG 3 - 4 WSR (2nd Period Shots: 10 - 18 Totals Shots: 20 - 32)

Windsor regained their two-goal lead as Noah Morneau backhanded a rebound through the five-hole of Papineau. Connor Walton and Ilya Protas recorded the assists.

Saginaw got within one with the extra attacker on the ice. Igor Chernyshov fired a one-timer into the back of the Windsor net. Kristian Epperson and Dima Zhilkin picked up the assists 16:14 into the third period.

Michael Misa tied the game with the Spirit net empty again as he buried a shot into a wide-open Spitfire net. Igor Chernyshov and James Guo grabbed the assists which made it a 5-5 game with 1:52 left in the third period.

After 3: SAG 5 - 5 WSR (3rd Period Shots: 9 - 10 Total Shots: 29 - 42)

Despite multiple scoring chances both teams were held off the scoreboard in OT.

After OT: SAG 5 - 5 WSR (OT Period Shots: 3 - 2 Total Shots: 32 - 44)

Dima Zhilkin and Michael Misa both scored in the shootout and Kaleb Papineau stopped both shots he faced to secure the win for Saginaw.

FINAL: SAG 6 - 5 WSR (Total Shots: 44 - 32)

Powerplays: SAG 1/3 WSR 2/8

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (39 Saves / 44 Shots 3/3 Shootout W) WSR Carter Froggett (27 Saves / 32 Shots 1/3 Shootout L)

Saginaw is back on the road as they travel to Sault Ste. Marie to face off against the Greyhounds on Friday, March 21st. Puck drop is set for 7:07 PM.

