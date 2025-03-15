Barrie Edges Sarnia

March 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Saturday night saw the Barrie Colts and Sarnia Sting share the ice for the second and final time this season, the Colts looked to sweep the season series after beating the Sting 5-2 back in November. Barrie hosted Sarnia in this one, their first appearance on home ice since March 1st. They previously embarked on a two-week road trip that resulted in two wins and three losses, all in regulation. With their longest roadie now in the rearview mirror, Barrie looked to get back into a groove against a struggling Sarnia squad that had won just three of their last 17 games. Sam Hillebrandt drew the start for the Colts after making 38 saves in a 7-4 win over Niagara in his previous appearance. Saturday's tilt marked the return of defenceman Tristan Bertucci to the Colts lineup, he had missed Barrie's last 17 games due to injury.

The Colts got into an early hole, giving up a breakaway just seconds into the opening frame, Sarnia capitalized and took an early 1-0 lead 48 seconds in. Barrie eventually responded when Owen Van Steensel potted his 21st goal of the season, tying the game at one with under eight minutes to play in the first. The Sting managed to retake the lead only minutes after the Colts got on the board, pushing it to 2-1 as the first-period wound to a close. Sarnia tacked on one more before the clock struck zero, extending their lead to 3-1. With 20 minutes in the books, the Sting lead in shots 14-10 and goals 3-1.

The Colts looked much more organized in the second and they were able to hem Sarnia into their end for minutes at a time. Barrie had overtaken the Sting in shot attempts by the midway mark of the period and found the back of the net just minutes after that. Emil Hemming was the Colt who found twine, scoring at 11:44 elapsed, his 18th on the season brought Barrie within a goal of tying the game. Emil's tally would be the extent of the scoring in the middle frame as the Colts put forth a much cleaner effort and held Sarnia scoreless. Through 40 minutes of play, the Sting maintained their lead on the scoreboard, in front 3-2, but now trailed Barrie in shot attempts 25-22.

Tempers flared early in the final period of play, with scrums often breaking out after the whistle. Sarnia got back on the horse after coming out slow in the second, controlling play in the opening minutes of the frame. The Colts scratched and clawed in an attempt to post one more goal and knot this game up for the first time since the opening frame. In typical 'Kash' fashion, Kashawn Aitcheson scored with under a minute remaining in the game to tie it and force overtime. Not to mention Aitcheson's 24th of the season is the most goals by a defenceman in Barrie Colts history. Overtime came and went, as Anthony Romani ended it a minute and 36 seconds in. Another overtime win for Barrie made it six on the year.

After a frenzy of goals in the first, the game settled down and saw just two more in the remainder of regulation. This contest proved to be yet another instance of the Colts scrapping out a tight victory, somehow they continue to find ways to win despite getting off on the wrong foot. Having swept the season series against Sarnia, the Colts look ahead to the playoffs with now just three games remaining before the big dance begins.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.