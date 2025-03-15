Rangers Complete Back-To-Back in Owen Sound for Saturday Showdown against Attack

Owen Sound, ON - The Kitchener Rangers make their final regular-season visit to the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre on Saturday, wrapping up their weekend against the Owen Sound Attack. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 468 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

Kitchener and Owen Sound opened the month of March against one another, where the Rangers dropped a tight 3-2 decision against the Attack in a shootout - despite heavily outshooting their opponents 52-28. The Rangers came out looking strong as Evan Headrick struck first in the opening frame to give Kitchener a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of action. Approaching the five-minute mark of the second, Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) doubled the lead for the Blueshirts with his eighth goal of the season. Carson Campbell recorded two assists, while Andrew Vermeulen and Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) each added a helper. Before the period came to a close, Owen Sound got on the board with a short-handed tally to cut the deficit in half, setting up a one-goal game in the third. In the final frame, the Attack found the equalizer at the 8:44 mark.

With the game knotted at 2-2, overtime would solve nothing, and the contest headed to a shootout. Neither of the Rangers' shooters found the back of the net, while the Attack scored on both of their chances, taking the game by a 3-2 score. In the crease, Jason Schaubel turned aside 25 of 27 shots faced, posting a .926 save percentage despite the loss.

Over the Years:

Saturday's showdown between the Rangers and Attack is the seventh of eight meetings between Kitchener and Owen Sound this season. The Rangers have earned at least a point in all six matchups in the 2024-25 campaign, going 4-0-1-1. Last season, Kitchener finished 5-3-0-0 against Owen Sound. In the last five years, the Blueshirts hold an overall record of 23-11-4-2 while going 11-4-3-2 at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (45-13-4-2)

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL

The Rangers earned a dominant 6-0 win on home ice, sweeping the season set against the North Bay Battalion on Friday night. After a scoreless first period, the Blueshirts piled it on in the second and third periods - scoring six consecutive goals. Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) put the first goal on the board before Alexander Bilecki doubled the lead under 90 seconds later for a 2-0 Kitchener advantage after 40 minutes. In the third, Tanner Lam led the way, potting three goals for his first career OHL hat trick. Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) also made his mark, recording his 26th goal of the season, helping solidify a 6-0 victory - the Rangers' third straight win. In the crease, Jackson Parsons stopped all 19 shots he faced in the contest, earning his fifth shutout of the season - topping a new career-high in a year.

Though eight power plays were handed out in the game, two for Kitchener and six for North Bay, neither team was able to capitalize on the man advantage. After 64 regular-season games, the Rangers boast a power play conversion rate of 22.4% and a penalty-kill efficiency rating of 85%.

Rangers to Watch:

Tanner Lam registered his first career hat-trick against the Battalion at The Aud on Friday - all in one period. With the performance, the sophomore forward now has 13 goals, 38 assists, and 51 points in 63 games. As of late, Lam cruises into Owen Sound on a three-game point streak, totaling three goals and two assists for a five-point total. In six outings against the Attack this year, Lam has been productive, securing five points (1G, 4A) in six games. He'll look to stay hot on Saturday at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

Andrew Vermeulen has one goal, four assists, and five points in four games against Owen Sound this season. Vermeulen is fresh off a three-game point streak, totaling three points, including an assist against the Attack on March 1st. In his first season with Kitchener, Vermeulen has been a reliable contributor on offence, playing a key depth role down the stretch with a 14-17-31 stat line (all career highs). He'll look to continue his notable play and strong season against Owen Sound on Saturday.

Cameron Reid has registered at least a point in seven of his last eight appearances, totaling three goals, four assists, and seven points over that stretch. The 2025 NHL Draft-eligible defenceman is first on the team in power play assists (21), plus/minus (plus-37), total assists (39), and third in points (53). With a 14-39-53 stat line through 64 games, Reid has collected four assists in six games against the Attack - keen on adding to that total on Saturday.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (24-33-4-3)

Seventh in the Western Conference, 14th in the OHL

Despite being heavily outshot (51-20), Owen Sound earned its second consecutive win on Friday at the Sleeman Centre, defeating the Guelph Storm in a commanding 7-2 finish. The club came out firing, scoring three goals in the first period - including two 30 seconds apart - to jump out to an early 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. The Attack would continue to pour it on in the middle frame, putting two more goals past Storm goaltender Collin Ellsworth, who replaced Zachary Jovanovski after the first period. Sitting comfortably with a 5-0 lead entering the third, Guelph would push back with two of their own, making the deficit three with less than seven minutes to go. With the net empty, Owen Sound would tack on two more goals for a 7-2 win on the road.

Pierce Mbuyi led the way with two goals as James Petrovski and Declan Waddick contributed a goal and an assist for two-point nights. In goal, Attack goaltender Carter George was sensational, stopping 49 of 51 shots and posting a .961 save percentage.

The Owen Sound penalty kill stood pat, stopping all seven Guelph power play opportunities, improving their units to 81.7% when down a man. On the power play, the Attack capitalized once on three chances, going 1-for-3, now withstanding a 15.9% success rate on the man advantage through 64 games. After Saturday's game against Kitchener, Owen Sound kicks off a two-game road trip on Thursday against the Barrie Colts.

Attack to Watch:

Declan Waddick is fresh off a hat trick against the Flint Firebirds on Wednesday, earning the game's first star honours. Competing in his second full season with Owen Sound, Waddick has 14 goals, 15 assists, and 29 points after adding another goal and an assist against Guelph on Friday. His 14 goals rank tied for third on the team, while his 29 points place him fifth among all Attack skaters. The forward has had success against Kitchener this year, scoring two goals, two assists, and four points in six games. He is a player to be on the lookout for at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

Carter George has been a bright spot for the Attack this season, picking up 15 wins along with his .907 save percentage and 3.44 goals against average. George has been in the net for both of Owen Sound's wins over Kitchener this year, standing on his head in the most recent matchup, making 50 saves, and posting an impressive .962 save percentage. The Los Angeles Kings prospect even added a secondary assist for good measure. George also picked up another notable win on Friday, making 49 saves against the Storm. Already earning two victories against the Rangers, George will look to add a third on Saturday.

Defenceman James Petrovski enters Saturday's matchup on a three-game point streak, accumulating one goal and four assists over that span. Through 64 games, Petrovski leads all Attack defencemen in power play assists (18), assists (32), and points (37). Against the Blueshirts this year, the veteran defenceman has collected four assists in six games. A reliable presence on the blue line, Petrovski's playmaking ability and impact make him a player to watch in this meeting.

Drafted Attack:

The Attack has one player who has been drafted into the NHL. Goaltender Carter George was selected in the second round (57th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Saturday's game against the Owen Sound Attack will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20) and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Saturday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

Following Saturday's game in Owen Sound, the Rangers are back in action on Tuesday, March 18th, against the London Knights for the club's OA Appreciation Night at The Aud. The East Avenue Blue will then have their final regular season home game on Friday, March 21st, against the Attack, for Billet and Fan Appreciation Night. Puck drop against London is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

