Rangers' Point Streak Extended to Nine, Win Streak to Four with 3-2 Victory

March 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers celebrate win

Owen Sound, ON - The Rangers turned around a 2-1 deficit after 40 minutes of play to earn their 46th win of the season and raise their season point total to 98 points. Kitchener also earned it's tenth win of the season when trailing after two periods of play. Tanner Lam earned the game's first star for the second consecutive game recording two assists. The second year forward now has points in four straight (3G, 4A). Adrian Misaljevic recorded another multi-point night and now has ten points (4G, 6A) in his last four games. Jason Schaubel recorded his tenth win of the season and is how 4-0-1-1 against the Attack this season.

Adrian Misaljevic and the Rangers opened the scoring in the game midway through the first period. Bruce McDonald and the Attack knotted the game at one to send both teams tied into the first intermission. Owen Sound took their first lead of the game with a Michael Dec power play goal. The Attack led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play. 1:34 into the third period, Cameron Arquette got the equalizer, before Luke Ellinas found the game winning goal with 8:33 to play in regulation.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, OS 0

7:48 Adrian Misaljevic (31) - Tanner Lam, Alexander Bilecki

KIT 1, OS 1

15:40 Bruce McDonald (8) - Unassisted

2nd Period

KIT 1, OS 2 - PPG

2:47 Michael Dec (4) - Declan Waddick, James Petrovski

3rd Period

KIT 2, OS 2

1:34 Cameron Arquette (8) - Tanner Lam

KIT 3, OS 2 - GWG

11:26 Luke Ellinas (20) - Jack Pridham, Adrian Misaljevic

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Tanner Lam (2A)

Second Star: Matthew Koprovski (26 Saves)

Third Star: Adrian Misaljevic (1G, 1A)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 29 - OS 22

Power play: KIT 0/2 - OS 1/5

FO%: KIT 38% - OS 62%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 20/22 Saves, Two Goals Against

L: Matthew Koprovski (OS) - 26/29 Saves, Three Goals Against

UP NEXT:

Following Saturday's game in Owen Sound, the Rangers are back in action on Tuesday, March 18th, against the London Knights for the club's OA Appreciation Night at The Aud. The East Avenue Blue will then have their final regular season home game on Friday, March 21st, against the Attack, for Billet and Fan Appreciation Night. Puck drop against London is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Images from this story



Kitchener Rangers celebrate win

(Sam Buschbeck/Owen Sound Attac)

