Game Preview: Spirit vs. Windsor Spitfires

March 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - ¬â¹ ¬â¹ The Saginaw Spirit (36-25-2-1) visit the Windsor Spitfires (43-16-4-1) on Saturday, March 15th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 470

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Friday, March 14th where they fell to the London Knights 3-1 at Canada Life Place. Zayne Parekh scored the lone goal in the loss, and Kaleb Papineau stopped 25 of 28 shots.

Windsor last played on Saturday, March 13th where they defeated the Soo Greyhounds 6-3. Ilya Protas and Liam Greentree each had a goal and two assists.

This Season:

Saginaw and Windsor have faced off seven times this season splitting the series with three wins each and the Spirit winning the last two matchups on home ice. Ilya Protas and Liam Greentree have performed well in the series. Greentree has three goals and seven assists while Ilya Protas has six goals and seven assists. Igor Chernyshov and Michael Misa have shined against Windsor this season. Chernyshov had two goals and three assists in the matchup on February 5th and added two more assists on February 23rd. Misa has totaled nine goals and six assists throughout the series.

The last matchup between these teams came on February 23rd where the Spitfires secured their fourth win of the season series, 7-3 on home ice. Saginaw started the scoring just 33 seconds into the game but was then followed by back-to-back goals by the Spitfires. The Spirit answered with a powerplay goal scored by Michael Misa, but Ilya Protas scored his second of the game with 57 seconds left in the opening period giving Windsor a 3-2 lead. Tnias Mathurin and Jack Nesbitt scored within 20 seconds of each other early in the second to go up 5-2. The Spitfires added another before Nic Sima responded for Saginaw. Ryan Abraham netted the lone goal of the third period for his second of the night and secured a 7-3 win for Windsor.

Players to Watch:

Zayne Parekh added on to his historic season with another goal against London on Friday and has points in 12 straight contests. Parekh currently leads all OHL defenseman in goals (33), assists (69) and points (102). Calem Mangone has recorded a point in six of his last seven games. The overage forward is having a career year, tallying 74 points (27G-47A) in 60 games. Michael Misa's 15 points in just six contests against Windsor is the most of anyone from either team. Misa is leading the OHL in points with 124 (58G-66A) on the season. After being held off the score sheet in London, Misa is without points in consecutive games for just the second time all year.

Ilya Protas has been great against Saginaw this season. In his first season in the OHL Protas has 47 goals and 68 assists (115PTS) in 59 games. Ryan Abraham tallied four points against the Spirit in their last meeting, with two goals and two assists. Abraham has 62 points (26G-36A) in 62 games this season. Kings prospect Liam Greentree has tallied a point in each of his last five games. During that span, Greentree has six goals and seven assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Windsor's NHL Drafted Players:

Liam Greentree (LA)

Ilya Protas (WSH)

AJ Spellacy (CHI)

Tnias Mathurin (DET)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.