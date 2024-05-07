May 7, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SERIES WIN FOR THE SEA DOGS The Portland Sea Dogs took the series finale with 2-1 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday afternoon. Isaac Coffey fired 6.0 innings to start before Jacob Webb earned his second win and Felix Cepeda earned his fifth save. Matthew Lugo launched his seventh homer of the season while going two-for-two at the plate. Blaze Jordan extended a fourteen-game hit streak. Reading would get on the board first with their lone run of the day coming in the top of the second. Baron Radcliff reached with a leadoff single before William Simoneit reached a hit by pitch. A sacrifice fly from Casey Martin to center field would score Radcliff and give Reading a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the seventh, Nick Yorke worked a leadoff walk before Matthew Lugo came to the plate and launched his team-leading seventh homer of the season over the Maine Monster. With the two-run shot, Portland took a 2-1 lead. In the top of the ninth, with two out on the board, William Simoneit would hit a double to left field to put the tying run in scoring position. Marcus Lee Sang grounded out for the final out in the inning and Felix Cepeda closed the door with his fifth save of the season.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Blaze Jordan is riding a fourteen-game streak while going 21-57 at the plate with nine runs, five doubles, two homers, twleve RBI, four walks, and four strikeouts. Eddinson Paulino is riding an eight-game hit streak of his own after going 11-28 with five doubles, five RBI, six walks, sevens strikeouts, and two stolen bases to tally a .393 average over that span.

BELLO BACK IN PORTLAND Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello is scheduled to join the Portland Sea Dogs on a Major League Baseball rehab assignment. Bello, 24 years old, was the Red Sox 2024 Opening Day starter. Bello has posted a 3-1 record in five games this season with a 3.04 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 26.2 innings. He was placed on the injured list on April 24th (retroactive to April 21) with right lat tightness. In his Major League career, he has appeared in 46 games with a 17-20 record and a 4.22 ERA. Bello was signed by the Red Sox as an international free agent on July 2, 2017. Bello appeared in 22 games with the Sea Dogs over parts of the 2021 and 2022 seasons where he was a combined 6-5 with a 3.56 ERA with 135 strikeouts over 101 innings. In 2022 with Portland, he notched a 4-2 record with a 1.69 ERA in seven games earning a promotion to Triple-A Worcester. On May 5, 2022, he tossed a complete game seven-inning no-hitter in game 2 of a doubleheader against Reading. It was the fifth no-hitter in Sea Dogs history.

LETS GO LUGO Matthew Lugo comes into today with a league-leading .354 batting average, .815 slugging percentage, and 1.247 OBS. He also ranks second in homers (7) just behind Agustin Ramirez (SOM) who has nine. Lugo ranks second across the league with 22 RBI, second in extra-base hits with 14, and second in total bases with 53. Lugo earned Eastern League Player of the Week Honors for April 15th-21st.

POWERFUL PITCHING EARNS PITCHER OF THE MONTH RHP Ryan Zeferjahn earned Red Sox Relief Pitcher of the month accolades after notching a 1-0 record over 11.2 innings in the month of April. Zeferjahn has yet to allow an earned run over six relief appearances to boast a perfect 0.00 ERA. He has held opponents to a .178 average against him while only allowing two walks and striking out nineteen.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com and Baseball America) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing thr group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 7, 1994 - Slugger the Sea Dog makes his first appearance and quickly becomes one of the most popular mascots in the state.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Brayan Bello will take the mound for the Sea Dogs on a Major League Rehab Assignment. Bello has posted a 3-1 record in five games this season with a 3.04 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 26.2 innings. He was placed on the injured list on April 24th (retroactive to April 21) with right lat tightness. LHP Helcris Olivarez will take the ball after Bello. Olivarez last pitched on 5/1 against Reading at Hadlock Field where he tossed 4.2 innings allowing three runs (0 ER), on one hit while walking four and striking out five. He has yet to face the Rumble Ponies in his career after being signed as a minor league free agent by the Red Sox in November 2023.

