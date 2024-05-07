Home Run-Happy Pats, Dealing Dees Dominate Altoona in Series-Opening Win

Somerset Patriots pitcher Bailey Dees

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Altoona Curve by a score of 8-1 on Tuesday afternoon at PNG Field in Altoona, PA.

The win marked Somerset's third straight, signaling their longest win streak to date this season.

Agustin Ramirez's first inning home run snapped the Patriots' longest homerless drought of the season at 37 innings.

RHP Bailey Dees (6.0 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 4 K) earned his second Double-A win with his second quality start of the season, seeing only two batters over the minimum.

It was the second straight start the Dees began the game with 5.0 scoreless innings. Excluding his first start of the season (3.1 IP, 8 ER in his first Double-A start), over his last five outings, Dees has pitched to a 2.39 ERA (7 ER over 26.1 IP).

DH Agustin Ramirez (3-for-3, 3 RBI, 3 R, HR, 2 BB, SB) reached base in all five trips to the plate, bringing home both the Patriots' first and last runs.

Ramirez opened up the scoring with his 10th homer of the season in the top of the first inning, continuing to pace the Eastern League in home runs.

With three runs scored and two walks, Ramirez also took over the league lead with 22 runs and 21 walks on the season. With 55 total bases, Ramirez is now tied with Benjamin Cowles for the league lead.

Ramirez now leads the Patriots with a .618 SLG and 1.023 OPS, while ranking top-3 in the Eastern League in both categories. Ramirez stole his sixth base of the season to lead the Patriots.

1B JC Escarra (1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR) gave the Patriots a 5-0 lead in the third inning with his second home run of the season.

3B Jordan Groshans (2-for-5, RBI, 2B, K) brought home Somerset's third run of the first inning on a double that marked his first RBI as a member of the Patriots.

