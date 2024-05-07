Webster Is Flying into Canal Park on August 31 for the "Webster" VIP Package

May 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Webster will be at Canal Park Saturday, Aug. 31 for a special night to celebrate Akron's favorite backwards hat wearing duck. Tickets are available now for a special pregame VIP meet-and-greet with Webster that includes a picnic, guaranteed Webster bobblehead courtesy of WBNX-TV and RubberDucks Tales comic book.

Tickets for the Webster VIP Package are available at akronrubberducks.com and include the following:

Aug. 31 game ticket located in the Serra Auto Park Fowl Territory

Guaranteed Webster bobblehead presented by WBNX-TV

Meet-and-greet with Webster presented by State and Federal Communications

RubberDucks Tales comic book

All-You-Can-Eat Picnic (hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, mac & cheese, barbecue pulled chicken, chips, cookies, water, iced tea, lemonade, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite)

"We are excited to welcome Akron Comicon to the ballpark once again for our annual RubberDucks Comic-Con," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "This is a fantastic night at Canal Park every year and allows us to have a special celebration of one of our mascots through our partnership with Rubber City Comics. We can't wait to see everyone out to celebrate Webster and enjoy RubberDucks Comic-Con."

Tickets for the event may be ordered by calling (330) 375-1706 or CLICK HERE FOR VIP EVENT TICKETS (use the coupon code DUCK ).

Tickets for all RubberDucks home games are available by calling 855-97-QUACK or by visiting www.akronrubberducks.com .

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 15. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/ . For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com , Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks , or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck , and Instagram @akronrubberducks .

