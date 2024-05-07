RubberDucks Lose Opener in Bowie, 17-1

The Bowie Baysox took a first-inning lead on a two-run home run by Baltimore Orioles rehabbing left fielder Austin Hays, and they added eight runs in the fourth and four in the fifth on the way to a 17-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks in the opener of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium Tuesday night.

Turning Point

After holding a 2-1 lead, the Baysox blew the game open in the fourth inning. Center fielder Jud Fabian hit a leadoff single, and right-hander Trey Benton walked the next three hitters. Second baseman Collin Burns hit a sacrifice fly off Benton. Third baseman Anthony Servideo hit a two-run double off right-hander Davis Sharpe and after two walks, two errors and a two-run single by designated hitter TT Bowens, the Baysox had an eight-run inning to make it 10-1.

Mound Presence

Right-hander Jordan Jones gave up a first-inning leadoff double to first baseman Samuel Basallo and two-run homer to Hays, but he held Bowie scoreless for the rest of his three-inning start. Benton worked one-third of an inning, Sharpe 1 1/3 innings, right-hander Ross Carver 1 2/3 innings, and right-hander Tyler Thornton two-thirds of an inning. Connor Kokx, who had entered the game in center field in the sixth, made his professional pitching debut with a scoreless eighth inning, allowing a single hit.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks scored their run in the first inning, when center fielder Petey Halpin extended a six-game hitting streak with a leadoff triple to right field and scored on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Kahlil Watson. Catcher Kody Huff and outfielder Joe Lampe each singled for the other Akron hits.

Notebook

The 17 runs were the most against Akron since Richmond won 17-8 at Canal Park on July 18, 2023...The 16-run margin was Akron's largest in a loss since a 21-1 defeat in Bowie on July 27, 2017...Game Time: 2:47...Attendance: 1,173.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Bowie at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday at Prince George's Stadium. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (2-0, 2.13 ERA) is scheduled to face Baysox right-hander Ryan Long (0-1, 5.31 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

