Holton's Clutch Hits Power Erie Offense

May 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Erie (14-11) started the homestand with a 7-1 win over Richmond (12-16) on Tuesday.

Lael Lockhart started for Erie and worked around traffic in his four innings. He did not allow a run despite three hits and three walks. He struck out seven.

Erie was first on the scoreboard in the second inning against Richmond starter Matt Frisbee. After Erie loaded the bases with none out, Trei Cruz worked a one-out walk to open the scoring.

In the third, Jake Holton connected on a two-run double to score a pair of walks to Gage Workman and Hao-Yu Lee. Erie led 3-0.

Jose Cruz replaced Frisbee in the fourth and struggled. With the bases loaded, Carlos Mendoza singled home two runs to extend the lead to 5-0. Holton connected on his second two-run double and third to make it 7-0.

Adam Wolf and Calvin Coker combined for four scoreless innings in relief. Jake Higginbotham allowed an unearned run in the ninth when Dilan Rosario grounded into a run-scoring double play.

Wolf (2-0) earned the win in relief. Frisbee (0-4) took the loss.

The series continues at 11:05 a.m. as Carlos Peña makes his first start for Erie. He is opposed by Ryan Murphy.

