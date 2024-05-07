Fightin Phils School Yard Goats on Tuesday Morning

May 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (12-16) were victorious in game one of a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats (14-11) on Tuesday. With the win, the Fightins snap a two-game losing streak.

Reading struck first in the first inning. Jose Rodriguez doubled to center field and Carson Taylor followed with an RBI single, giving the Fightins a 1-0 lead. With the hit, Taylor earned his 25th RBI of the season, which leads the Eastern League. In the second inning, after back-to-back walks from Baron Radcliff and Ethan Wilson, William Simoneit drove in two runs on an RBI triple. In the next at-bat, Simoneit scored from third base after a wild pitch by Hartford pitcher, Connor Van Scoyoc. Fightins increased their lead, to 4-0.

In the third inning, the Yard Goats threatened as Reading starter Noah Skirrow got caught in a bases-loaded jam after allowing a walk, single, and hit batter. Skirrow finished the inning without allowing a run. In the fourth, the Yard Goats got on the board as a run scored on a fielder's choice ground out to shortstop. Warming Bernabel scored. Skirrow pitched five innings, allowed five hits, one unearned run, walked two and struck out two.

Reading earned two runs back in the home half of the fourth inning. After Simoneit walked, Marcus Lee Sang hit an opposite-field two-run home run to left field, extending their lead to five runs. Lee Sang now leads the team in home runs with five. The Fightins tacked on another run in the seventh thanks to a sacrifice flyout by Rodriguez, which allowed Lee Sang to score. The Fightins posted a season-high in extra-base hits with six, surpassing their previous season-high of five on April 25.

Tommy McCollum entered the game in the ninth, and closed out the game, securing the 7-1 victory for Reading.

The Fightin Phils and Yard Goats return to action Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. RHP Efrain Contreras gets the start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Carson Palmquist for Hartford. Radio coverage gets underway at 6:30 p.m. on rphils.com/radio . A video stream is additionally available on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

On Wednesday, Capital Blue Cross Hard Work in School Tickets are accepted. Thursday is a Nurse Recognition and Celebration, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. Friday features fireworks, presented by Kia and Saturday's fireworks by Adams and Associates. The series finishes Sunday with a Mother's Day Crossbody Phanny Pack for the first 1,500 women older than 18, thanks to Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person or online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop .

