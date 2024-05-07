Kade Strowd Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk

May 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie, M.D. - The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that right-handed pitcher Kade Strowd has been promoted from the Bowie Baysox to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.

In nine relief appearances this year, Strowd went 2-1 with a 0.00 ERA. He struck out 11 batters over 10.1 innings and issued just one walk. Opposing hitters batted .114 against him.

After giving up three unearned runs in his season debut on April 5 vs Reading, Strowd pitched nine consecutive scoreless innings, which is the longest current scoreless inning streak by a Baysox pitcher this season.

Strowd spent the entire 2023 season with Bowie, going 4-1 with a 5.20 ERA in a team-high 35 appearances. He struck out a career-high 67 batters over a career-high 55.1 innings pitched.

The 26-year-old Texas native was drafted by the Orioles in the 12th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of West Virginia University. This is Strowd's first promotion to Triple-A in his career. He's the second Baysox player to be promoted to Triple-A Norfolk this season.

The Baysox begin the second half of a 12-game homestand against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Tuesday, May 7 at 6:35 pm.

