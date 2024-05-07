Squirrels Lose Series Opener to SeaWolves, 7-1

May 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped the series opener against the Erie SeaWolves, 7-1, on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (12-16) have now lost seven-of-their-last eight games, including the first of the six-game road series against the SeaWolves (14-11) on Tuesday.

Erie opened the scoring in the second against Richmond starter Matt Frisbee (Loss, 0-4) with a bases-loaded walk by Trei Cruz.

In the third, Jake Holton stretched the lead to 3-0 with a two-run double. The SeaWolves added four runs in the fourth, including a two-run single by Carlos Mendoza and another two-run double by Holton, to open a 7-0 lead.

The Flying Squirrels scored their only run in the ninth inning on a double-play groundout.

Erie starter Lael Lockhart struck out seven over four scoreless innings. Adam Wolf (Win, 2-0) and Calvin Coker combined for four scoreless relief innings.

Richmond reliever Reggie Crawford struck out four over 1.2 scoreless innings and Matt Olsen threw the final 2.1 innings without allowing a run, striking out three.

The series continues on Wednesday morning at UPMC Park in Erie. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-2, 2.74) will start for the Flying Squirrels countered by SeaWolves lefty Carlos Pena (0-2, 4.73). First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

Following the two-week road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond May 14-19 to face the Reading Fightin Phils. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets , by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.