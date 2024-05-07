Ponies Win Series Opener at Portland for Fourth-Straight Victory
May 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (14-12) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs, 4-1, in the series opener at Hadlock Field on Tuesday night. Binghamton has won four-straight games.
The Ponies got the scoring started early against Boston Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello, who made a rehab start for Portland. Matt Rudick led off the game with a double and later scored on an RBI double from JT Schwartz in the first to make it 1-0.
Binghamton added two more in the second inning. Brandon McIlwain hit a solo home run, which gave the Ponies a 2-0 lead. Drake Osborn followed with a walk and later scored on an RBI single from Rhylan Thomas that made it 3-0.
Portland (16-10) scored its lone run in the fifth inning against Tyler Stuart (1-1) on a two-out triple from Roman Anthony followed by a sacrifice fly from Marcelo Mayer that made it 3-1.
Stuart allowed one run over 5.2 innings with three strikeouts. The 6-foot-9 right-hander induced nine groundouts.
Binghamton scraped across another run in the sixth inning. McIlwain reached on an error and Osborn and Wyatt Young followed with walks. Rudick then worked a bases-loaded RBI walk that made it 4-1.
The Ponies bullpen came through. Troy Miller spun an inning and a third with a strikeout and no runs allowed. Carlos Guzman worked a scoreless eighth and tagged out Kyle Teel, who was trying to score on a wild pitch, to end the eighth. Wilkin Ramos stranded two runners on base in a scoreless ninth inning and earned his fifth save of the season.
The Rumble Ponies will continue their six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) at Hadlock Field on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on MiLB.TV and WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.
Postgame Notes: Binghamton's bullpen stranded five runners on base and the potential-tying run came to the plate in three separate innings, but the relievers did not allow any runs...McIlwain hit his second home run of the season...Osborn made his Double-A debut and walked twice and scored a run...Young singled and walked twice.
