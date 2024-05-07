Ponies Win Series Opener at Portland for Fourth-Straight Victory

May 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (14-12) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs, 4-1, in the series opener at Hadlock Field on Tuesday night. Binghamton has won four-straight games.

The Ponies got the scoring started early against Boston Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello, who made a rehab start for Portland. Matt Rudick led off the game with a double and later scored on an RBI double from JT Schwartz in the first to make it 1-0.

Binghamton added two more in the second inning. Brandon McIlwain hit a solo home run, which gave the Ponies a 2-0 lead. Drake Osborn followed with a walk and later scored on an RBI single from Rhylan Thomas that made it 3-0.

Portland (16-10) scored its lone run in the fifth inning against Tyler Stuart (1-1) on a two-out triple from Roman Anthony followed by a sacrifice fly from Marcelo Mayer that made it 3-1.

Stuart allowed one run over 5.2 innings with three strikeouts. The 6-foot-9 right-hander induced nine groundouts.

Binghamton scraped across another run in the sixth inning. McIlwain reached on an error and Osborn and Wyatt Young followed with walks. Rudick then worked a bases-loaded RBI walk that made it 4-1.

The Ponies bullpen came through. Troy Miller spun an inning and a third with a strikeout and no runs allowed. Carlos Guzman worked a scoreless eighth and tagged out Kyle Teel, who was trying to score on a wild pitch, to end the eighth. Wilkin Ramos stranded two runners on base in a scoreless ninth inning and earned his fifth save of the season.

The Rumble Ponies will continue their six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) at Hadlock Field on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on MiLB.TV and WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton's bullpen stranded five runners on base and the potential-tying run came to the plate in three separate innings, but the relievers did not allow any runs...McIlwain hit his second home run of the season...Osborn made his Double-A debut and walked twice and scored a run...Young singled and walked twice.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.