Mavericks Defeated by Utah Saturday Night, 4-1

April 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Utah Grizzlies 2-1 Friday night at the Maverik Center. Darik Angeli netted a goal for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Utah goal: Matthew Boucher (19) at 2:40.

Shots: KC 6, UTA 13

Second Period

Utah goal: Michael Prapavessis (1) at 7:47. Assisted by A.J. White and Travis Barron.

Shots: KC 14, UTA 14

Third Period

Utah goal: Travis Barron (1) at 1:09. Assisted by A.J. White.

Utah goal: Pat Cannone (10) at 16:56. Assisted by Cedric Pare.

Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (14) at 19:09. Assisted by Lane Scheidl.

Shots: KC 12, UTA 12

Notes and Streaks

Darik Angeli has points in consecutive games.

The Mavericks went zero-for-five on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.

