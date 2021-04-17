Mavericks Defeated by Utah Saturday Night, 4-1
April 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Utah Grizzlies 2-1 Friday night at the Maverik Center. Darik Angeli netted a goal for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Utah goal: Matthew Boucher (19) at 2:40.
Shots: KC 6, UTA 13
Second Period
Utah goal: Michael Prapavessis (1) at 7:47. Assisted by A.J. White and Travis Barron.
Shots: KC 14, UTA 14
Third Period
Utah goal: Travis Barron (1) at 1:09. Assisted by A.J. White.
Utah goal: Pat Cannone (10) at 16:56. Assisted by Cedric Pare.
Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (14) at 19:09. Assisted by Lane Scheidl.
Shots: KC 12, UTA 12
Notes and Streaks
Darik Angeli has points in consecutive games.
The Mavericks went zero-for-five on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 17, 2021
- Mavericks Defeated by Utah Saturday Night, 4-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Beauregard Shines in OT Win vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Bednard Goes Perfect, Rabbits Win Weekend in Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers Extend Five-Game Point Streak in Overtime Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Shut out by Komets in Lone Weekend Match - Indy Fuel
- Icemen Get Past Stingrays in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rough Offensive Night for Blades against Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - April 17 - ECHL
- Americans Gameday Preview: Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM Cst - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, April 17 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rubber Match for Blades - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades, 7 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Preview: Saturday Night Showdown at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Garlent's Hat Trick Downs Allen; Win Streak at Four Games - Rapid City Rush
- Empty Net Goal Spoils Americans Third Period Rally - Allen Americans
- Grizz Lose 2-1 Heartbreaker - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.