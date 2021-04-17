Fuel Shut out by Komets in Lone Weekend Match

April 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their only game of the weekend, the Fuel hosted their I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday night. Fort Wayne would get out to the early lead in the first period before building on that lead in the second and third periods and taking the 4-0 win.

Although outshooting the Komets through the first 10 minutes of the game, Fort Wayne would have the better chances, hitting the post twice. It would take until the dying seconds of the period before anyone got on the board when Fort Wayne's Anthony Petruzzelli put home a rebound, sending the Komets into the locker room leading 1-0.

After both teams traded chances throughout the second period, it would take until 3:41 remaining in the period before anybody was able to score. Taking advantage of an odd-man rush, Fort Wayne's Marco Roy fed a streaking Olivier Galipeau and he beat Bakala with a wrist shot to take the 2-0 lead.

Fort Wayne would be the first team to get on the board when Brandon Hawkins stole a puck in the Fuel offensive zone, streaked down the ice and beat Bakala with a wrist shot. Indy would have multiple power-play chances throughout the remainder of the period but Robbie Beydoun and the Komets penalty kill would hold them off. After an Indy turnover in their defensive zone, Justin Vaive one-timed a puck past Bakala to take a 4-0 lead.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.