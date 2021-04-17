Rough Offensive Night for Blades against Rabbits

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (33-16-0-2) fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (23-15-9-3) in a 3-0 decision on Saturday night at Hertz Arena. The defeat marked only the second time this season that the Everblades were shut out.

FIRST STAR: Ryan Bednard (GRN) - 19 saves, shutout

SECOND STAR: Matt Bradley (GRN) - one goal, +1, three shots

THIRD STAR: Frank Hora (GRN) - one goal, +2, six shots

The Everblades appeared to have scored in the middle of the first period with Myles Powell battling in front of the net. Upon further review, it was determined that Powell illegally kicked the puck across the goal line, and the tally was erased.

Greenville began mounting pressure in the second period on the man-advantage. After the Blades killed off a double minor called against Matt Petgrave, John McCarron was whistled for slashing, and Florida's penalty-kill unit was pressed back into service. On the power play, Matt Bradley batted in a rebound past Florida goaltender Jake Hildebrand to give the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 edge (8:04).

With just over five minutes left in the second, the puck caromed off the wall in the Florida zone and found Frank Hora who scored on a sharp wrister (14:44). Jack Poehling added an empty-net goal late in the third to seal a 3-0 win for the Swamp Rabbits (19:22).

While Greenville used the power play to gain momentum in the second period, Florida could not find any success on the man-advantage. The Blades finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play and only tested the Swamp Rabbits' goaltender Ryan Bednard with 19 shots.

