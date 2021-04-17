Beauregard Shines in OT Win vs. Tulsa

Wichita Thunder celebrate the games winner against the Tulsa Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - Anthony Beauregard scored the game-winner at 2:29 of overtime to push Wichita past Tulsa on Saturday night, 3-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena on #ILOVEWICHITA Night.

Beauregard finished with three points while Stefan Fournier and Matteo Gennaro each had two. Hayden Lavigne earned his third win of the season, stopping 34 shots.

The Thunder grabbed a 2-0 lead with two goals in the first. Beauregard scored his 17th of the season at 9:41. He found a rebound to the left of Devin Williams and put home a backhand to make it 1-0. At 11:28, Fournier recorded his 17th of the year as he got to look puck at the left post and beat Williams.

Tulsa tied the game with two goals in the third. At 9:32, Greg Burmaster cut the lead to 2-1 with his ninth of the season. Ian McNulty evened things up at 11:24 when a puck that was dumped in by Michael McNicholas took a bad bounce off the end wall and found McNulty in the right circle. Lavigne was caught out of the net and the Oilers tied the game at two. Stephen Johnson was whistled for tripping with just over a minute left and the penalty would carry over into the extra period.

After Wichita was able to get through the penalty, Beauregard thought he ended the game early in overtime. He took a pass from Dean Stewart in the slot and rifled a shot that caught the cross bar. The Thunder bench thought the puck went off the back bar, but the play was reviewed and the goal was waived off.

Beauregard made up for it just a minute later as he carried the puck around the Oilers net. He tried to feed a pass to Stewart in the slot, but it redirected off the stick of Charlie Sampair and went past Williams for the game-winner.

Wichita won its first game against Tulsa that was decided in overtime and snaps a five-game losing skid in the season-series. Beauregard had two goals and an assist. Fournier finished with a goal and an assist. Gennaro had two helpers. Jay Dickman collected an assist as well.

The two teams close their weekend series tomorrow afternoon in Wichita starting at 4:05 p.m.

