Empty Net Goal Spoils Americans Third Period Rally

April 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Colby McAuley scores for the Allen Americans against the Rapid City Rush

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), dropped the second game of a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush on Friday night, by a score of 4-2, at the Rushmore Civic Center, in front of a crowd of 2,356.

The Americans third period rally fell a little short as a late turnover led to an empty net goal by Rush forward Hunter Garlent, his third goal of the night, to close the deal for Rapid City, in a two-goal victory. The loss was the Americans second straight.

"Its disappointing," said Americans forward Colby McAuley. "We had the momentum going our way and a costly turnover was the difference in the game."

The hat trick by Hunter Garlent was the first against the Americans this season. Jesse Mychan had the only Allen hat trick of the year.

Colby McAuley reached a milestone on Friday night when he scored his seventh goal of the season. It was McAuley's 100th career point.

Spencer Asuchak extended his goal streak to three games scoring his 12th of the season in the third period. Asuchak had a two-point night also assisting on McAuley's power play goal.

The Americans have now scored one or more power play goals in five straight games. The Americans went two for four on the power play.

The final game of the three-game series is on Saturday night at 8:05 pm CST. Watch the game at Two Rows Classic Grill in Allen.

