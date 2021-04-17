Grizz Lose 2-1 Heartbreaker

West Valley City, Utah - Jared VanWormer scored the game winning goal with 11 seconds left as the Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Utah Grizzlies 2-1 on Friday night at Maverik Center.

AJ White scored 4:23 into the second period to give Utah a 1-0 lead. It was a power play goal as Utah went 1 for 4 on the man advantage. The Mavericks tied the game as Phil Marinaccio scored on a breakaway for his 4th goal of the year. The game was tied 1-1 after 2 periods.

Utah outshot KC 41 to 35. Kansas City's Matt Greenfield saved 40 of 41 for his team leading 8th win of the season. Utah's Garrett Metcalf saved 33 of 35. Metcalf has saved 96 of 100 shots in 4 games this season.

3 stars

1. Matt Greenfield (KC) - 40 of 41 saves

2. Jared VanWormer (KC) - GWG with 11 seconds left.

3. Phil Marinaccio (KC) - 1 goal.

