ECHL Transactions - April 17
April 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 17, 2021:
Florida:
Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve
Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Boudens, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Indy:
Add Mikael Hakkarainen, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jacob Cederholm, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve
Delete Nick Saracino, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)
Kansas City:
Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG
Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve
Delete Kris Myllari, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Tyler Nanne, D activated from reserve
Add Max Novak, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve
Delete Caleb Herbert, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve
Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve
Delete Danny Moynihan, F retired from ECHL
