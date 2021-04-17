ECHL Transactions - April 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 17, 2021:

Florida:

Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve

Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Boudens, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Indy:

Add Mikael Hakkarainen, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jacob Cederholm, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve

Delete Nick Saracino, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)

Kansas City:

Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG

Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve

Delete Kris Myllari, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Tyler Nanne, D activated from reserve

Add Max Novak, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

Delete Caleb Herbert, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve

Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve

Delete Danny Moynihan, F retired from ECHL

