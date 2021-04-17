Americans Gameday Preview: Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM Cst

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush this evening, in the final game of a three-game series. The Americans are 5-5-0 against Rapid City this season, and 25-12-1-0 over the last five years. The Americans four-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night, and they have dropped two in a row, and three straight against Rapid City. Allen looks to end their two-game skid this evening at 8:05 pm CST.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT:

Rapid City, SD -An empty net goal late in the third period ended the Americans hope for a comeback, as the Rush extended the Americans losing streak to two games with a 4-2 loss. Hunter Garlent had a hat trick for Rapid City. It was the first hat trick against the Americans this season.

Asuchak Extends Streak: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak scored for the third game in a row, his 12th of the year, his 303-career point. He hit the milestone number 300 last Sunday afternoon in a 4-3 win over Kansas City.

McAuley joins 100 Club: Allen Americans forward Colby McAuley picked up his 100th career point scoring his seventh goal of the season on Friday night in the Americans 4-2 loss.

Red Hot Power Play: The Americans extended their power play goal streak to five games on Friday night. The Americans went 2 for 4 with the man advantage against the Rush. Allen is now 8 for their last 24 on the power play.

COMPARING ALLEN AND RAPID CITY:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 15-3-2-1

AWAY: 13-12-0-0

OVERALL: 28-15-2-1

Last 10: 6-3-0-1

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 19

Assists: Matt Register 31

Points: Corey Mackin, 40

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +12

PIM: Zane Franklin, 90

RAPID CITY RUSH:

HOME: 14-9-1-1

AWAY: 10-12-2-0

OVERALL: 24-21-3-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

RAPID CITY RUSH TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Tyler Coulter and two others, 19

Assists: Tyler Coulter, 28

Points: Tyler Coulter, 47

+/-: Hunter Garlent +10

PIM: Cedric Montminy, 51

