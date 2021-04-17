Americans Gameday Preview: Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM Cst
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush this evening, in the final game of a three-game series. The Americans are 5-5-0 against Rapid City this season, and 25-12-1-0 over the last five years. The Americans four-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night, and they have dropped two in a row, and three straight against Rapid City. Allen looks to end their two-game skid this evening at 8:05 pm CST.
ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:
PREGAME SHOW: 7:50 PM CST
PUCK DROP: 8:05 PM CST
WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV
LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7
ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels
WATCH PARTY: TWO ROWS CLASSIC GRILL
Next Home Game: Tuesday, April 20th vs Wichita Thunder.
ABOUT LAST NIGHT:
Rapid City, SD -An empty net goal late in the third period ended the Americans hope for a comeback, as the Rush extended the Americans losing streak to two games with a 4-2 loss. Hunter Garlent had a hat trick for Rapid City. It was the first hat trick against the Americans this season.
Asuchak Extends Streak: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak scored for the third game in a row, his 12th of the year, his 303-career point. He hit the milestone number 300 last Sunday afternoon in a 4-3 win over Kansas City.
McAuley joins 100 Club: Allen Americans forward Colby McAuley picked up his 100th career point scoring his seventh goal of the season on Friday night in the Americans 4-2 loss.
Red Hot Power Play: The Americans extended their power play goal streak to five games on Friday night. The Americans went 2 for 4 with the man advantage against the Rush. Allen is now 8 for their last 24 on the power play.
COMPARING ALLEN AND RAPID CITY:
ALLEN AMERICANS:
HOME: 15-3-2-1
AWAY: 13-12-0-0
OVERALL: 28-15-2-1
Last 10: 6-3-0-1
ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:
Goals: Corey Mackin, 19
Assists: Matt Register 31
Points: Corey Mackin, 40
+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +12
PIM: Zane Franklin, 90
RAPID CITY RUSH:
HOME: 14-9-1-1
AWAY: 10-12-2-0
OVERALL: 24-21-3-1
Last 10: 6-3-1-0
RAPID CITY RUSH TEAM LEADERS:
Goals: Tyler Coulter and two others, 19
Assists: Tyler Coulter, 28
Points: Tyler Coulter, 47
+/-: Hunter Garlent +10
PIM: Cedric Montminy, 51
