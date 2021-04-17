Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, April 17 at 6:05 PM

Jacksonville Icemen at SC Stingrays

Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays will look to get back in the win column Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum when they face the Jacksonville Icemen for the 11th time during the 2021 season. SC is coming off back-to-back losses at the hands of the Orlando Solar Bears after returning from a road trip to Indy and Wheeling last week. Jacksonville has been on a hot streak as of late, winning four games in a row after sweeping Florida last weekend and defeating Orlando 4-3 in overtime on Thursday. The Stingrays and Icemen have split 10 previous meetings this season, with SC earning points in seven of the contests. The two will face off five more times in the final weeks of the 2020-21 regular season. The Rays are currently sitting in fifth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference standings (.533). Jacksonville is just behind SC in sixth place with a points percentage of .523. South Carolina ranks sixth in the league on the penalty kill this year, discarding 84% of their opponents' power play opportunities. The Icemen are eighth in the ECHL defensively, allowing 2.93 goals per game.

Scouting the Icemen: Through 44 games, Jacksonville is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 20-18-3-3 (.523). Forward Ara Nazarian leads the club in goals (12) and points (32), while suiting up in all of the team's contests this season. Just behind him is Nick Saracino who has 31 points in 36 games on 10 goals and 21 assists. Forwards Pascal Aquin and Mike Szmatula each have 11 tallies, while rookie attacker Derek Lodermeier has nine goals and 14 points. Team captain Wacey Rabbit has registered 18 points in 31 games on four goals and 14 helpers. Defender Trevor Hamilton leads the team's blueliners with 19 points (2g, 17a). In net, Charles Williams has played 17 games and has a goals-against average of 2.73.

