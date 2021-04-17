Bednard Goes Perfect, Rabbits Win Weekend in Florida

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Ryan Bednard earned his fourth shutout of the season, and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits salvaged two of three games against the Florida Everblades behind a 3-0 win on Saturday night. Matt Bradley, Frank Hora and Jack Poehling all scored for the Bits.

After a scoreless first period, Bradley converted on a power play at 8:04 to hand Greenville a 1-0 advantage. Jack Sadek fired a drive from the right point and Bradley found the rebound to beat Everblades goaltender Jake Hildebrand from the low-slot.

The Swamp Rabbits added an insurance marker at 14:44 with Frank Hora's third goal of the season. After two goals the night prior, Hora buried a chance from the right circle past Hildebrand off a feed from Garrett Thompson. Shots after 40 minutes were 23-14 in favor of Greenville.

In the third period and the Everblades net empty, Jack Poehling sealed the contest for Greenville as he put away the empty net tally at 19:22.

The Swamp Rabbits went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 1-for-5 on the power play. Final shots totaled 33-19 Bits.

The Greenville Swamp return to action on Friday, April 23 to kickoff a three-game set against South Carolina. The Bits will battle the Stingrays on Friday and Saturday in North Charleston before returning home on Sunday, April 25. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

