Oilers Extend Five-Game Point Streak in Overtime Loss

April 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







WICHITA, KS - A third-period rally gave Tulsa a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to Wichita at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday night.

Anthony Beauregard kicked off the scoring 9:41 into the action, letting loose a snap shot on the power play and earning his league-high 53rd point of the season. Stefan Fournier extended Wichita's lead to 2-0 1:47 after, jamming home a rebound past the right pad of Devin Williams.

Both teams left the second period without a goal in the frame, with Tulsa outshooting the Thunder 13-12.

Gregg Burmaster scored the first Oilers' goal for the second-straight game, crashing the crease and depositing the puck past Hayden Lavigne with 10:28 left in the third. Ian McNulty scored his fifth of the season 1:08 after, finishing a long feed from Michael McNicholas, leveling the game 2-2.

Dean Stewart scored the game winner off a feed from Beauregard 2:29 into the overtime.

The Oilers close out a three-in-three weekend at INTRUST Bank Arena tomorrow at 4:05 p.m.

ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.