Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades, 7 PM

April 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - After a bounce back 4-2 victory last night, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits look to salvage a three-game series against the ECHL-best Florida Everblades. Last night's victory marked Greenville's fourth win at Hertz Arena within their last five seasons

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (22-15-9-3) at Florida Everblades (33-15-0-2)

April 17, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #50 | Hertz Arena

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Charlie O'Connor (43)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits doubled-up the Florida Everblades, 4-2, on Friday night at Hertz Arena to even their three-game set. Frank Hora scored twice, and both Liam Pecararo and Garrett Thompson earned two-point nights. With the Bits leading by 3-0 late in the third period, Everblades captain John McCarron struck twice only 37 seconds apart at 16:54 and 17:31 to cut Florida's deficit to one. Protecting a one goal lead and with Florida's net empty, Hora notched his second goal of the night at 18:18. After a key defensive zone faceoff win, Hora sent the puck 200-feet down the ice and into an open cage to solidify Greenville's 4-2 victory.

HORA WITH A DEUCE:

Rabbits blueliner Frank Hora scored his first and second goals of the season last night, and both proved to be pivotal. At 14:30 of the second period, Hora joined an offensive attacked and stepped into a blast from the bottom of the right circle after a sub-goal line feed from Garrett Thompson. Late in the third period, Hora's second marker came via an empty net goal from 200-feet away after a key defensive zone faceoff win to Ryan Bednard's left. Hora's two tallies marked his first multi-goal night of his career and first game-winning goal since January 2020.

PECS ON FIRE:

After scoring Greenville's lone marker on Wednesday night, Liam Pecararo opened the scoring for the Bits last night. Only 61 seconds after opening puck drop, Pecararo scored on a snipe from the bottom of the left circle past Everblades netminder Devin Cooley. Tonight, Pecararo will look to extend is goal scoring streak to four consecutive games. The longest goal scoring streak this season by Greenville is four consecutive games by Garrett Thompson from Feb. 27 vs. Allen thru Mar. 7 at Rapid City.

KNOW THY ENEMY:

Entering tonight, Florida features the two leading goal scorers in the league with Michael Huntebrinker and John McCaron tied for the ECHL lead (23). As an entire unit, the Blades average 3.52 goals per game, tops in the ECHL. The Blades remain strong from the backend as well with goaltender Jake Hildebrand tied for the league lead in wins (17) with Greenville's Ryan Bednard. Hildebrand is also second in goals-against average (2.24) and first in save-percentage (.929) in addition to his 17-7-0 record.

