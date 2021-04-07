Mavericks Defeated by Allen Wednesday Night 3-2

Allen, Texas - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Allen Americans 3-2 Wednesday night at the Allen Event Center. Darik Angeli and Bryan Lemos netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center.

First Period

Shots: KC 8, ALN 14

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (13) at 10:38. Assisted by Zach Osburn and Adam Brady.

Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (7) at 11:24. Assisted by Phil Marinaccio.

Allen goal: Chad Butcher (1) at 14:33.

Shots: KC 12, ALN 12

Third Period

Allen goal: Zane Franklin (5) at 3:38. Assisted by Colby McAuley and Tim Doherty.

Allen goal: Chad Butcher (2) at 18:11. Assisted by Les Lancaster and Josh Lammon.

Shots: KC 13, ALN 11

Notes and Streaks

Darik Angeli, Zach Osburn, Adam Brady, and Bryan Lemos have points in consecutive games.

The Mavericks went one-for-four on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.

