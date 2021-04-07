Mavericks Defeated by Allen Wednesday Night 3-2
April 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Allen, Texas - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Allen Americans 3-2 Wednesday night at the Allen Event Center. Darik Angeli and Bryan Lemos netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center.
First Period
Shots: KC 8, ALN 14
Second Period
Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (13) at 10:38. Assisted by Zach Osburn and Adam Brady.
Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (7) at 11:24. Assisted by Phil Marinaccio.
Allen goal: Chad Butcher (1) at 14:33.
Shots: KC 12, ALN 12
Third Period
Allen goal: Zane Franklin (5) at 3:38. Assisted by Colby McAuley and Tim Doherty.
Allen goal: Chad Butcher (2) at 18:11. Assisted by Les Lancaster and Josh Lammon.
Shots: KC 13, ALN 11
Notes and Streaks
Darik Angeli, Zach Osburn, Adam Brady, and Bryan Lemos have points in consecutive games.
The Mavericks went one-for-four on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.
