Americans Rally Back to Beat Kansas City 3-2

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL) and Iowa Wild (AHL), defeated the Kansas City Mavericks by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday night at Allen Event Center in the first of a four-game series.

Chad Butcher was the biggest offensive player of the night with his first and second goals of the season. His first of the night came at the 14:33 mark of the second period, when he put a backhander past Mavericks' goalie Matt Greenfield, to cut the lead to 2-1. Butcher scored his second of the night late in the final frame on a beautiful back door pass from Les Lancaster to give the Americans the lead for good.

"Kansas City always plays us tough," said Americans forward Samuel Laberge. "We didn't like our game in the first period and made our adjustments. Two big points tonight for us. Another great night between the pipes for Marotte (Francis).

The Americans outshot Kansas City 37 to 33 for the night. The Americans went 0 for 3 on the power play while Kansas City went 1 got 4. Game two of the four-game series is on Friday night in Allen.

