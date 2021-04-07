Mavs Game Preview at Allen

April 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Allen Americans tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the Allen Event Center.

Watch Live

Listen Live

Team Records

KC: 19-16-6-2, 46 points

ALN: 24-13-2-1, 51 points

Team Leaders

KC: Brodie Reid - 45 points (17g, 28a)

ALN: Corey Mackin - 33 points (16g, 17a)

Goal Mining

The Mavericks have 15 goals in their last three games. Last Sunday, the Mavericks scored a season high of seven goals against the Tulsa Oilers.

Greenfield Honored

Mavericks goaltender Matt Greenfield has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor. Greenfield stopped 84 of 85 shots last week against the Tulsa Oilers, including a 41 save shutout in a 5-0 victory last Saturday.

Hats Off for Angeli

Mavericks forward Darik Angeli registered his second hat trick of the season last Sunday against the Tulsa Oilers. In 34 games for the Mavericks, Angeli has 33 points on 12 goals and 21 assists.

Power Up

During last Sunday's contest against the Tulsa Oilers, the Mavericks scored five power play goals, a season high.

Burroughs to the Show

Former Mavericks defenseman Kyle Burroughs made his National Hockey League debut with the Colorado Avalanche Monday night. Burroughs played in 18 games with the Mavericks during the 2015-16 season.

Mavericks VIP Club Memberships

No longer one of many, members of the Mavericks VIP Club are one of only 60 fans to get deals like we have NEVER given fans before!

Membership includes:

Premiere season-long parking pass (value of $150)

One-of-a-kind pullover

$50 in concessions

$100 in Team Store merchandise

Official credential

Zamboni ride during game

PLUS

Invitation to two virtual calls with players and coaches

Invitation to one night practice open only to VIP Club members and their guests

Packages starting at $99. Join the most exclusive club in Mavs Country, call or text (816)252-7825 to join!

Follow the Mavs

Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.